Velas 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002646 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,344,051,750 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

