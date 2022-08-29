Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $27,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

