Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $55.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

