Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,981,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $304,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 413,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 534,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 492,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,572,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

