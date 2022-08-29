Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.15

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.15 and last traded at C$38.98, with a volume of 605136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.73.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.24. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

