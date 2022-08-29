Vertical Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 3,920 call options.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

EVTL stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.89. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,352. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vertical Aerospace

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.