VerusCoin Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $13,629.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,097,461 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.