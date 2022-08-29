Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 29,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.