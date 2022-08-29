Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 29,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
