Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 74,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 38,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $202.73. 66,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $383.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

