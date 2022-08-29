Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $5,677.10 and $147.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052487 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

