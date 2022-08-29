VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.32. VTEX shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $799.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
