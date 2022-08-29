VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.32. VTEX shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $799.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VTEX by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

