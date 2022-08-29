W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $214,942,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Shares of GWW opened at $566.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

