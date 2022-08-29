Waves Ducks (EGG) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be bought for $22.20 or 0.00113211 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Ducks has a total market capitalization of $974,617.73 and $10,510.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Ducks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Ducks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Ducks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.