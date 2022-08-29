WAX Achieves Market Cap of $204.70 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $204.70 million and approximately $42.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,922,555,823 coins and its circulating supply is 2,154,393,424 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

