WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Reduced by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.52. 4,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,343. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.