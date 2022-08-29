Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SMR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE SMR opened at $13.80 on Thursday. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

