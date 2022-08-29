Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939,583 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $74,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 315,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

