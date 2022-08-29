Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,804.00

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $32,604.39 and $35,804.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Whole Earth Coin
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Whole Earth Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whole Earth Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.