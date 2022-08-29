WiBX Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,714.00 (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, WiBX has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One WiBX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WiBX has a market cap of $37.37 million and approximately $17,714.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WiBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,289.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085046 BTC.

WiBX Profile

WiBX (CRYPTO:WBX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.