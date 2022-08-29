Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

