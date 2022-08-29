Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Insider Activity at Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.