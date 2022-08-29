Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
