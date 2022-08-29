Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WSM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,355. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.