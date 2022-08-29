Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.73.

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

