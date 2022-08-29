World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $84.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

