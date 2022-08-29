Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141.55 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $283.87 or 0.01403252 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $141.55 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,357,109 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

