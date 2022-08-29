xRhodium (XRC) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. xRhodium has a market cap of $287,983.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002978 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

