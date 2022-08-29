Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $17,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.63. 21,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

