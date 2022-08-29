Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.27. Youdao shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

