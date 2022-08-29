Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.0121

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $786,132.90 and approximately $5,485.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

