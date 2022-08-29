Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $814,280.94 and approximately $7,370.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.