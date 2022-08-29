Zero Hits Market Cap of $106,755.24 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $106,755.24 and $15.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00310418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00115618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,825,123 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

