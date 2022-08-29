Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 285,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

