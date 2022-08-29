Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $106.95 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,766 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up about 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $106,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $35.74. 26,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

