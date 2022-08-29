Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $53.42 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $53,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.94. 140,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.