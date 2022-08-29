Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Teladoc Health worth $77,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.