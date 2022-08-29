Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 665 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,166. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

