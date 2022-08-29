Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Seagen by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Trading Up 0.5 %

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

SGEN traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,413. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

