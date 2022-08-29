Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. 186,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $144.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.