Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 219,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

