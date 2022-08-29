Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,810 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 9.9% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Z traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,208. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.