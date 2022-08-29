ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $346,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,012,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE:ZIM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 223,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $4.75 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

