Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:ZIN opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.05 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

