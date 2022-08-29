Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:ZIN opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.05 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.
About Zinc Media Group
