Zoo Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,983.00 (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 519.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $43,983.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded up 419.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 591.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Zoo Token
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Buying and Selling Zoo Token
