Zoo Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,983.00 (ZOOT)

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 519.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $43,983.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded up 419.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 591.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zoo Token

Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.