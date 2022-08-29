Zoracles Reaches Market Cap of $415,623.94 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Zoracles has a total market cap of $415,623.94 and $84,277.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $76.08 or 0.00377003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

