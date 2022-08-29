Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

