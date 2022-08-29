ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.71 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

