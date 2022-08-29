Zynecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,220.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $23,220.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Zynecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

