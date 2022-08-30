15,168 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,276. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

