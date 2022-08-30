2,259 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $16,273,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.
