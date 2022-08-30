24,555 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,748. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.